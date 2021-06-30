Mayor welcomes continued success of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Enterprise Fund

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richad Holmes

Initially proposed by Councillor Richard Holmes in 2017, to date it has supported 30 applicants across a diverse spectrum including manufacturing, engineering, creative industries, tourism, IT/communications, food and drink manufacturing, leisure, fitness, retail and wholesale with total funding amounting to £225,969.11.

The fund was originally sector specific but was re-purposed last year in response to the pandemic to include businesses from all sectors. With sustainability and growth as its core aims, it has allowed young businesses to recover from the effects of the pandemic or adopt new practices during the most challenging of times.

The Mayor Cllr Holmes said: “I am delighted that as we reach its fifth anniversary, our Enterprise Fund is proving to be a valuable investment by Council in our young entrepreneurs who play a pivotal role in our local economy. Impact assessments have demonstrated the importance of this support and such assistance is more critical than ever given the changed landscape in which they are currently operating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When I first proposed this grant, I wanted to give a helping hand to business start-ups in their most difficult phase. We wanted to recognise the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit which is evident in our borough and encourage young businesses to reach their full potential.

“It’s hugely encouraging to know that through this direct support from Council, previous recipients have reported a number of positive outcomes including increased turnover and production capacity, job creation and expansion to commercial premises.

“As a Council we are committed to growing our local economy and the Enterprise Fund is a clear demonstration of this.”

Businesses who applied to the 2021 Enterprise Fund will be contacted in the coming weeks in respect of their applications, with successful applicants in line for a share of £62,381.83.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.