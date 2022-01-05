M.B. McGrady & Co celebrates 70 years in business

Directors Mal McGrady, Seamus McLernon and Conaill McGrady

Founded in 1951 by Malachy Bernard McGrady Snr, later joined by Edward McGrady, the accountancy firm has grown in size from just one man to a team of three directors and 40 plus staff, with clients across the province.

Commenting on the anniversary, director, Conaill McGrady, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 70th anniversary.

“When M.B. McGrady & Co. was first established it was located on Market Street, not far from where our office in Downpatrick sits now, and very quickly the practice grew and put down strong roots as a business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Today we continue to grow, and our client work spans from individuals and small businesses to multifaceted companies across many sectors, from our three offices in Belfast, Downpatrick and Newtownards.

“Most of our business comes directly from private and professional referrals.

“We like to think that tells you a great deal about the quality of our service and the fact that because we are independent, we can be much more flexible and more personable than the big national players.”

Conaill added: “We pride ourselves on our professional standards, technical excellence and strong client relations, which may be why many of our clients have remained with us since the early years.

“It’s not uncommon to work with businesses that have been with us for two/three generations of the same family.”

Specialising in a range of services for both individuals and businesses, M.B. McGrady & Co. offers everything from help with business start-ups, to business advice for owner managed businesses and high growth companies.

In addition to traditional audit and accountancy, services also include succession and exit planning, advice on inheritance tax and capital gains tax, VAT, self-assessment, personal and corporate tax planning and litigation. Its dedicated Making Tax Digital team has helped migrate hundreds of clients across to cloud accounting.

The team at M.B. McGrady also provides services to charities, which include many of the region’s leading charitable organisations.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.