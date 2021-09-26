McAfee Auctions holding furnishing sale next month

Approximately 500 lots of antique and other general furnishings, including Waterford and other Crystal, Doulton figurines and a large selection of Royal Albert, will be at the sale on Thursday, October 7 at 6.30pm.

Among the furniture is a choice of dining table and chair sets, a four poster bed, baby grand piano, choice of sideboards and display cabinets, bureau bookcase, upholstered gilt framed settee, selection of occasional tables and chairs, chests, book cabinets, bedside cabinets, monks bench, card table and stools.

Smaller items on sale are a cased set of silver medallions, other coins, stamps and first edition stamps.

Fine furnishings on sale

Viewing for the sale takes place on Tuesday, October 5, from 11am to 1pm,2pm to 5pm and 6.30pm to 8pm and on Wednesday, October 6 from 2pm to 5pm.

If you can’t get to the viewing you can take a virtual tour on www.mcafeeauctions.com and the entire sale can be viewed on easyliveauctions.com, where you will be able to view the sale live and bid live on the evening of the sale.

For further details or to book a slot, call McAfee’s on 028 276 67669.

