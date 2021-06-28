McAfee auctions to hold two night furnishings sale

Painting

With over 1100 lots of antique and general furnishings really does have something for everyone.

Lots include table and chair sets, a selection of Ercol furniture, four piece leather suite, display cabinets, chair sets, upright piano, hall stand and chests. There’s also clocks and paintings including works by McGoldrick, M Larnon, McIlfatrick, Cunningham, Kenlito. Collectibles include private collections of Doultons, Hummells, Crystal, silver, ruby, Beswick, silver plate, as well as lots of coins.

View the catalogue online via the easyliveauctions website where you can watch and bid during the evening auction. Viewing is also available on Monday, July 5 simply telephone the Ballymoney office on 02827667669 to book a slot.

“It’s an eclectic sale of all sorts of furnishings and effects with so many private collections, we feel we can stick our neck out and say we must have something for everyone,” said auctioneer Gerry McAfee.

A virtual tour of the showroom is also available to view on McAfee Auctions website and a short video tour. Please note that the sale is taking place on the Tuesday and Wednesday with viewing on Monday, July 5.

