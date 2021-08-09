McAfee’s new auction season starts next week

The sale being conducted over two nights offers approximately 800 lots of nice antique and modern furnishings including a lovely selection of old charm furniture, smaller furnishings, paintings, a private collection of clocks, lots of oil paintings and watercolours, collectibles including waterford and Tyrone Crystal, ceramics, doultons, tea and dinner sets.

The sale also includes a lovely collection of Hardy rods and reels, a collection of horse harness and accessories, outdoor effects including garden benches and a private library of books. Among the antique pieces of furniture is a superb mirror backed walnut credenza, a very fine large roll top desk, inlaid sofa table, display cabinets, table and chair sets, ocassional tables and easy chairs and other smaller pieces of furniture.

Other lots in the sale include barometers, mirrors, two leather swivel office chairs, lots of nice standard and table lamps, collection of masons ironstone.

Beautiful writing desk

Viewing is back, so call 028-276-67669, for an appointment or view the sale on easyliveauctions.com, where you will also be able to view the sale live and bid on the evening of the sale.

