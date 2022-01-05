McAleer & Rushe completes 642-bed hotel and education facility next to London’s Paddington Station

Northern Ireland-based McAleer & Rushe has completed a £208million complex

The £208million complex development is built upon an existing double basement carpark and encompasses a latest generation 393-bedroom Premier Inn hotel, 240-cover Bar + Block restaurant, and a 249-bed Wilde by Staycity aparthotel. In addition to the two large hotels, the building also delivers a 9-storey, 27,000 sq. ft. education facility which will open as the (MBS) Sixth Form building, a new faculty of the nearby Marylebone Boys’ School.

The site, which sits adjacent to the A40/Westway, was acquired in February 2019 by developer Concierge 3, a consortium of BSW Land & Property, Staycity and The Pickstock Group, and funded by M&G Real Estate, with construction on the 20-storey building commencing swiftly thereafter. The BREEAM Excellent development was designed by Powell Dobson Architects and delivered by White Ink Architects.

The project, which employed 350 workers at its peak of construction, represents the changing focus of regeneration, creating vibrant, mixed-use developments benefitting both businesses and the local community. It will also form part of the prominent business and leisure district of the Paddington Basin area which has seen significant investment in recent years. With the upcoming opening of the Elizabeth Line, the area will be further boosted with business and leisure travellers.

Mark Elliott, contracts director at McAleer & Rushe, said: “We are delighted to have completed the construction of this very significant and complex development which will leave a lasting legacy on the Paddington Basin. The close collaborative working between our team, Concierge 3 and all stakeholders has been a hallmark of the project’s success delivering an impressive mixed-use development. We would like to thank the McAleer & Rushe team, our design team, subcontractors and supply chain who have all been instrumental in the project’s completion.”

Miriam White, Co-Founder of BSW Land & Property, commenting on behalf of Concierge 3: “The Practical Completion of our mixed-use development at North Wharf Road is an important milestone, completing the successful Paddington Masterplan. The development will add to the vibrant mix within the area regenerating communities and businesses alike, and I want to thank M&G, McAleer & Rushe, Staycity, The Pickstock Group, Premier Inn, and the whole professional team for their partnership approach to delivering this impressive project. We are delighted with the high quality of the turnkey works and we look forward to further opportunities of this nature.”

Staycity’s CEO and co-founder Tom Walsh said: “We are particularly pleased that our Wilde Aparthotels brand is part of this impressive build and are proud to have been joint venture developers on the project. London plays a pivotal part in our ongoing European expansion and Paddington, together with our properties in Aldgate, Covent Garden, Deptford, Greenwich and Heathrow, give Staycity a strong footing across the city demonstrating its strategic importance as one of Europe’s key destinations for leisure and corporate travellers.”

Based in Cookstown, with offices in London, Belfast and Dublin, the company has an established track record on the completion of major projects on time and on budget within the four key sectors: Hotel, Residential, Offices and Student Accommodation throughout the UK & Ireland.

