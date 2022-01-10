McAvoy to deliver world-class innovation centre at famed Porton Down Science Hub

Located within the Porton Science Park site, the new two-storey, 3,716m2 building will provide SME research companies, including ‘Start ups’, with opportunities for collaborative working, utilising a mixture of serviced Labs and offices facilities, conference and meeting rooms with supporting infrastructure.

The new facility will sit adjacent to Porton Down which is home to Public Health England and the Ministry of Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. Due to the Science Park’s location and land ownership, all construction-related work and security measures, will be carried out in liaison with Porton Defence Science Technology Laboratory.

The building is scheduled to be ready for use in Summer 2022, with the modules being installed early next year. Sustainability will be a key focus, with Wiltshire Council targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Porton Science Park site

Ron Clarke, CEO of The McAvoy Group, said: “We’re pleased to have been entrusted to deliver Porton Down’s new Innovation Centre, which will play an important role in future research and development. It’s a high-profile project and we look forward to using MMC to deliver a building that is not just well-designed, but sustainable and agile. Because most of the building will be completed in our dedicated manufacturing facility, the timeframe is dramatically reduced, allowing us to get the new Innovation Centre open and operational as quickly as possible.”

In February 2021 The McAvoy Group was boosted by a multi-million pound investment from London-based special situations firm, Blantyre Capital aimed at supporting McAvoy’s ambitious expansion programme.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.