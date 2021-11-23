McCue crafts five star fit-outs at Claridge’s

Part of The Maybourne Hotel Group, Claridge’s began an extensive expansion in 2015, including the creation of a £37m, five storey mega basement. Despite the pandemic, work continued on the project and building on its relationship with the Maybourne Group, McCue was selected to fit-out the bedrooms, lift cars and areas of the mega basement, including the magnificent ballroom and staff restaurant, having fitted out sister hotels, The Connaught and The Berkeley.

Working alongside designers, including Michelle Wu, O’Donnell O’Neill and Blair Associates, McCue’s expert team collaborated with them to bring their vision to life, crafting intricate bespoke joinery that tied in with the hotel’s original features and art deco styling.

McCue completed the fit-out of 59 of the hotel’s stylish and contemporary bedrooms, using Burr Maple for the bespoke fitted furniture. The company also fitted out the staff restaurant located in the hotel’s new basement. The stunning ballroom was returned to its original splendour and includes an authentic, three-tiered ceiling that was inadvertently uncovered during the restoration. Precious metals including platinum were used throughout the ballroom, which aided in the creation of bespoke joinery pieces.

Managing director of McCue, Gary Purdy, said, “Claridge’s is one of the most widely known hotels in the UK, if not the world, and working with the Maybourne Group to deliver this latest project has been a very exciting challenge for our team. We’re delighted to bring McCue’s wealth of experience to this project and deliver these extraordinary designs with meticulous precision. We collaborated with many creative and bold designers throughout the project, who allowed us to do what we do best – create and deliver exceptional results. We pride ourselves on the great relationship that we have established with the Group and we look forward to continuing this relationship on current and future projects.”

Norman McKibbin, construction director at the Maybourne Group, added: “Working with McCue instils a particular confidence in that the fit-out will always be completed to the highest of standards that both McCue and the Maybourne Group are renowned for. The company’s vision and direction in all of their projects correlates with what we are trying to achieve, and its skilled and expert team always delivers.”

In addition to Claridge’s, McCue recently completed works at sister hotel The Connaught and is onsite at The Berkeley refurbishing a variety of bedrooms and suites.

