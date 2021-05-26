McKay Family Butchers has overcome fire, flood and Covid-19 to celebrate 45 years

Father and Son, Sean and Fergal (centre) are flanked by their team of local butchers

McKay’s marks the occasion this Saturday, May 29 with money off for every customer in store and their savings matched with a donation to charities, Marie Curie Moyle and Foyle Hospice.

The business was started in 1976 by Sean McKay. Coming from a farming background, he trained as a butcher for before taking the leap to start his own business.

McKay’s has stayed true its name and remained a family business, with Sean’s son joining the business in 2011. They currently employ eight staff, trained by the family in traditional butchering methods.

The men behind McKay’s: Son and Father Fergal and Sean celebrate 45 years of family-run excellence

Originally situated in Ballycastle’s Seafront and relocating in 1987 Ann Street, they also opened their second shop in Dungiven in 1999. Over the years, the business has overcome many challenges, including a flood in 1990 and a fire in 1996. Indeed, the Coronavirus crisis proved a pivotal year for McKay’s.

Sean said: “We’re very fortunate to be situated in Ballycastle and Dungiven, as they are such loyal and supportive communities. The residents really showed up and supported local over last year, which made such a huge difference to the towns’ independent businesses in a make-or-break time.”

McKay Family Butchers second generation Fergal McKay attributes the family business’ ongoing success to their loyal customer: “Everything we do in store is in response to our customers’ needs to make shopping with McKay’s something to look forward to. As life becomes more fast-paced and complicated, we combine small-town, welcoming customer service with products to suit every need, from your traditional cuts to convenience options and allergy-safe dishes.”

This approach has paid off for McKay’s, as the quality and variety of their locally-sourced products has won them multiple awards over their 45 years, including a lifetime achievement award for Founder, Sean.

He added: “While these awards are amazing to receive, the real proof of success is welcoming back generations of families week after week. From all at McKay’s, we would like to thank everyone who has supported us over these 45 years and we look forward to celebrating with you on Saturday.”

