McKees is awarded bronze accreditation for sustainability

The law firm is in the top 24% of companies rated by EcoVadis in the Legal and accounting activities industry and in the top 9% of companies rated in Ethics.

Managing partner, Chris Ross, Jill Annett, Senior Associate and Kieron Kent, Business Development Consultant

Chris Ross, managing partner of McKees, said: “We are proud to have been awarded a bronze medal by EcoVadis in recognition of the work we have carried out to reduce risk, drive performance and improve environmental and social outcomes. As a firm, sustainability and playing our role in helping the environment has been central to our ethos for many years. The EcoVadis methodology framework assesses companies’ policies and actions as well as their published reporting related to the environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. This accreditation demonstrates our commitment to act responsibly by integrating social and environmental concerns into our business operations.

“McKees now has a Corrective Action Plan in place which will help support our ongoing performance improvement. We are committed to building on our systems in place and on improving our sustainability management system in the months and years ahead. And we would encourage other businesses in Northern Ireland to have a look at their own sustainability plans and procedures to see how they too can improve their own environmental and social performance.”

