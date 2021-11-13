McWhinney’s pork sausages from Bangor named Europe’s tastiest

McWhinney’s Sausages, among the best known names in food processing for catering and hospitality here, has won the important accolade for producing the best pork sausages in Europe at its modern processing unit from a leading global lifestyle publication.

A leading supplier of premium pork sausages to caterers throughout the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, McWhinney’s recently received the important accolade from LUXLife, a glossy publication aimed at people who enjoy the finer things of life, in its annual Food and Drink Awards 2021.

The upmarket magazine, which is based in Staffordshire, has a circulation of almost 300,000 readers worldwide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McWhinney’s premium Iris pork sausages named best in Europe

McWhinney’s Sausages, a traditional family run business that’s headed by Kevin McWhinney (55) and spanning six generations, is the main supplier of high quality content pork sausages to fish and chip shops, hotels, cafes and other catering businesses in the UK, Ireland and other European countries.

The company is understandably delighted to be receiving the influential award from the magazine’s expert team of food judges.

Kevin, commenting on the LUXLife magazine verdict on the company’s sausages, said: “The award came as a very pleasant surprise. It’s a marvellous recognition and a great endorsement of the premium quality and outstanding flavour of the sausages that we produce in Bangor. This immensely encouraging award should help to increase awareness of our market leading premium pork products as we continue to grow our business in key markets such as Great Britain, Ireland and beyond.

“LUXLife is a quality conscious magazine that’s aimed at people who also enjoy the very best food products available.”

McWhinney’s premium Iris pork sausages named best in Europe

The LUXLife Food & Drink Awards was created by the magazine to “commend those who go above and beyond for their customers and/or consumers to ensure that their appetites are catered for, especially in light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak which has seen many businesses in the food and drink industry face unprecedented challenges over the past few months”.

The Food & Drink Awards commend businesses which prove themselves to be innovators in one of the world’s most competitive industries by bringing fresh, exciting ideas forward, and celebrate the outstanding achievements made by those looking to solidify their reputation as industry leaders. All participants were judged purely on merit and only the most deserving are acknowledged.

Final judgement is based on various criteria such as: business values and performance, longevity, business growth (either sustained or rapid) and any significant innovations or feedback. The magazine spans “the highest net worth individuals from around the world” and major brands.

McWhinney’s traces its business roots back to 1898 when Kevin McWhinney’s great great grandfather began production of quality Irish pork sausages in Bangor from his own recipe which remains a closely guarded family secret. The family also became involved in a successful butchery business in 1968.

Managing director Kevin, who took over the business at the age of 27 following the tragic death of his father in a private aeroplane accident, has spearheaded the exceptional growth of the family business especially outside Northern Ireland since joining the progressive and widely respected food processor which has a longstanding commitment to innovation and outstanding taste. Kevin carried forward his father’s plans to develop a new manufacturing unit for the business.

The ambitious local business has grown strongly and now operates from a modern factory in Bangor. It continues to invest substantially in its products, premises and in developing the skills of employees. An extensive product portfolio includes 70% premium pork, the Bigfoot (12” 6oz 70% pork sausage), cocktail, breakfast and gluten sausages to name a few.

Only the highest quality pork sourced from UK and Ireland farms is used in McWhinney’s premium sausages along with a subtle and secret blend of spices. Its products are designed to deep fry from frozen, thereby saving operators time and money.

The family business, which is dedicated to be the best it can be in everything it does and especially in its products and customer service, produces upwards of 100 million premium sausages a year.

The LUXlife verdict is based on information gathered by its food and drink experts independently from a variety of publicly accessible sources which are assessed alongside any material supplied by a nominating party or the nominee themselves.

Final judgement is cast based on various criteria such as: business performance, longevity, business growth (either sustained or rapid) and any significant innovations or feedback.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.