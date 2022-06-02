Mears Group named best company to work for in Northern Ireland

Mears Group, one of the UK’s leading housing solutions providers to both the public and private sector, has been officially named as best company to work for in Northern Ireland.

Mears’ main activity in Northern Ireland is providing accommodation and support for asylum seekers on behalf of the Home Office.

The official ‘Best Companies’ League Table (formerly the Sunday Times Best Companies) is a well-established and prestigious recognition of employee engagement based on a robust methodology.

A position on the League Tables is an accolade that demonstrates an organisation’s commitment to its employees and demonstrates that workplace engagement is considered a vital part of its success.

Alan Long, Mears’ executive director, said: “I’m delighted that Mears has once again been recognised as one of the best companies to work for in the UK and as Number 1 in Northern Ireland.

“In 2022, we rolled out our socially responsible strategy as part of a package of support to our employees to develop their careers and stay with Mears. I believe this accolade offers recognition of the fair workplace policies we have put in place and our commitment to creating a great place to work both now and in the future.”

Mears Group, regional head of operations for Northern Ireland, Darrell Smith, explained: “It is great to hear that our employees in Northern Ireland are proud to be part of the Mears team and proud of the work we do.”

Best Companies CEO Jonathan Austin, added: “Congratulations to Mears Group. Earning a place on a League Table as one of the UK’s Best Companies to Work For is an accolade like no other. It recognises your commitment to your employees and demonstrates that you see workplace engagement as a vital part of your organisation’s success - well done indeed.”