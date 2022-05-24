Mediator, TedEx speaker and lawyer joins Clearbox

Michaela Krause from Laika Berlin, John Megaughin from Clearbox and Dorcas Crawford

Dorcas Crawford joins the Clearbox board of directors after spending 34 years in Belfast law firm, Edwards & Co. Solicitors, where she was senior partner until 2021.

Dorcas qualified as a mediator in 2008 and in 2015 launched ‘The Better Way’, a specialist conflict management service. She sold her law firm in April 2021, retiring from the law to pursue her passion for helping people to find solutions for conflict through training, facilitation and mediation.

As an expert in inclusivity, equality, culture and championing women’s rights, Dorcas has joined Clearbox to help the agency continue building an inclusive, forward-thinking and employee-centric working environment for its team. Dorcas’ business expertise will also help the agency develop its five-year plan, helping Clearbox work towards its goals.

Dorcas joins Clearbox’s existing non-executive director, Michaela Krause, on the board.

Michaela, founder and CEO of Laika Berlin, joined Clearbox in 2021 and has helped the agency expand its client base into Europe and the US in the last 12 months. Michaela and her team recently spent a week in Northern Ireland with Clearbox as part of an exchange programme. The Clearbox team will visit Berlin later this year.

Dorcas said: “I’m excited to join the team at Clearbox and I’m looking forward to working with the agency’s dynamic team as it grows and evolves. I believe Clearbox is destined for great things and I’m happy to be playing a part in the agency’s evolution.”

Clearbox director John Megaughin added: “I first met Dorcas a few years ago and was instantly blown away by her personality, knowledge and professionalism. She’s brilliant at what she does, but more importantly, she’s a fantastic person and I’m so glad she’s agreed to join us. I feel extremely fortunate to have Dorcas on our board and our team and I will benefit hugely from her expertise and guidance.”

Dorcas is well known as a business leader in Northern Ireland, particularly for her innovative Twitter networking initiative, #Belfasthour, which became known as one of the most effective online marketing communities for SMEs in the city and beyond. Dorcas is a committed supporter of Bowel Cancer UK and is 2021-22 President of Lean In Ireland.