Michael takes the winning plate as he’s crowned NI’s FutureChef 2022

Michael Thompson from East Belfast has impressed local and international chefs to be crowned the NI winner of Springboard’s FutureChef competition 2022.

The NI Final took place at Belfast Met’s Titanic Quarter campus, where the 15-year-old Campbell College pupil whipped up a plate of stuffed chicken breast and thigh, chicken mousseline, buttery mash and chicken jus followed by an apple tart tatin with Chantilly cream and sugar spirals to wow the judges, chef Geoff Baird from competition sponsor, Henderson Foodservice, restauranteur and chef Michael Deane and celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Michael will now progress to the grand final of the competition in London to take on the rest of the regional winners from Scotland, England and Wales. As he was presented with his award, he also received an invitation to experience a Michelin Star kitchen at Michael Deane’s EIPIC with head chef, Alex Greene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Thompson from Campbell College from East Belfast will now represent Northern Ireland in London at the UK-wide grand final in March

Kristen Nugent from Dungannon took the runner up accolade with a main of Co. Tyrone roast chicken crown, hassleback potatoes, sprouting broccoli, roast tomatoes and basil pesto, followed by chocolate cake, caramelised banana, vanilla cream and salted toffee sauce for dessert.

Geoff Baird, food development chef at Henderson Foodservice, said: “Michael has been consistently excellent throughout the whole competition but really created the best plate of food in the final, and impressed us all with his skill and consideration for the entire dish.”

Finalists had a budget of £10 to create one main meal, followed by dessert. They were marked on their overall presentation, creativity, taste and skills, as well as their attention to sourcing local ingredients, working towards zero waste and keeping to their budget.

Geoff continued: “Value and provenance are high consumer demands, so this is an essential lesson for our students to learn from the outset, and which they can continue into their career in hospitality, whether that be in the kitchen, front of house or within a managerial position. It’s no secret that a busy kitchen can be a pressured environment. The finalists had 90 minutes to cook their main course and dessert, and they really taught us a lesson in keeping a cool head and not getting overwhelmed! It’s an essential skill to learn. I’ve been with our young chefs at every step of the competition and have been so impressed, it was fantastic to see them all cooking in their Henderson Foodservice chef whites today and I know Michael will give the other grand finalists an excellent competition in March.”

Michael Thompson (front centre), winner of the NI Final of Springboardâ€TMs FutureChef competition is pictured with (from left) judge Michael Deane, mentor John Clark, Chef Geoff Baird from Henderson Foodservice, Caitriona Lennox, Northern Ireland Manager at Springboard and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Michael and Kristen competed against three other cooks: Olivia Drain from Ballymena Academy, Ewan McCandless from Wallace High School and Faith Belshaw from Newtownhamilton High School who have all been mentored by some of the finest chefs to come from these shores.

David Gilmore, John Clark, Chris McGowan, James Devine and Colleen Lennon have championed and guided the young chefs alongside chef Geoff who works with hundreds of restaurants and hospitality venues across Ireland in his role with Henderson Foodservice, the NI-based company which supplies to restaurants, cafes, schools and hospitals throughout the island.

Guest judge Michael Deane, continued: “What an enjoyable day in the kitchen. I have been so inspired by these young chefs who have shown talent, creativity and a really wide breadth of knowledge which will serve them so well for a career in hospitality in the future. Michael is a very deserved winner from a tough competition, and we’re looking forward to giving him some real-world experience in the EIPIC kitchen very soon.”

Celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, said: “It has been a pleasure to meet the NI finalists and to taste their exceptional cooking, they have shown talent beyond their young years. Springboard’s FutureChef competition has inspired them to be creative and learn even more culinary skill that they can take forward in their chosen careers, and I have been honoured to judge each dish and present Michael with his award. It was a privilege to be back in Belfast to judge the NI finals, and I wish Michael the best of luck in London.”

Michael Thompson from Campbell College has been named Springboard’s FutureChef Northern Ireland winner. Michael is pictured with chefs and judges Jean Christophe Novelli, Geoff Baird from competition sponsor, Henderson Foodservice and Michael Deane

The UK-wide final will now take place in London on March 14 with some of the UK’s top private, corporate and celebrity chefs judging the finalists from across the regions, joined by FutureChef 2020 winner, Jodie Cochrane.

Caitriona Lennox, NI manager at Springboard, added: “There has been some serious competition over the past six months and it’s hard to believe this journey has nearly come to an end. We’re incredibly proud of Michael who will represent NI in London next month, and who we have no doubt will stand out after the culinary skill displayed today.

“There’s nowhere quite like NI when it comes to the standard of produce and ingredients grown and farmed here, as well as our hospitality industry which is getting back on its feet after the most challenging couple of years. We are always so impressed with what our finalists bring to the competition, and can’t wait to see how Michael does at the grand final.

“I’d like to thank all of our competitors, chefs, mentors, judges and supporters – including our local sponsor Henderson Foodservice – for giving their time and expertise to FutureChef. We work hard to prepare young people and arm them with the life learning skills to help our hospitality industry thrive into the future, and we’ve no doubt that every young person we have met along the way will make their mark on the sector.”

Michael's winning main course: stuffed chicken breast and thigh, chicken mousseline, buttery mash and chicken jus

Since the FutureChef competition began in 1999, almost 200,000 young people aged 12-16 have taken part and learned how to cook, developing their skills and knowledge with many going on to establish themselves within the industry. Throughout this time, the competition has progressed and developed to form part of the overall FutureChef programme which offers industry links, online resources, module learning, careers advice and guidance, and a suite of teacher resources.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

Michael's winning dessert: apple tart tatin with Chantilly cream and sugar spirals

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.