Millar McCall Wylie acts for sellers of JB Plant Hire to Briggs Equipment
Millar McCall Wylie provided legal advice to Brian and Elizabeth Toal, who founded JB Plant Hire over 35 years ago, in the announced sale of the leading Northern Irish plant hire company to Briggs Equipment, an engineering services and asset management specialist.
The Millar McCall Wylie team was led by Damian McParland, Director, assisted by Louise Cavanagh and Hayley Cummings (Corporate), Neil McCreadie and Michael Wilson (Property) and David Mitchell (Employment).
Commercial and specialist tax advice to the Sellers was provided by McAleer Jackson, Chartered Accountants, Omagh, led by Directors Arnold Jackson and Hugh McAleer, and were assisted on financial due diligence by Claremount Chartered Accountants.
JB Plant Hire is one of NI’s leading plant hire companies, operating from two sites in Omagh and Dungannon. The business has a strong track record of delivering high quality plant hire services across the west of Northern Ireland and has established a loyal and diverse customer base.
This latest acquisition further strengthens Briggs’s position in the Irish plant hire market following the purchase of Laois Hire in Portlaoise and Balloo Hire Ltd in Dublin earlier this year and builds on the position established through the acquisition of Balloo Hire in Belfast in 2019.
Brian Toal said: “We wish to acknowledge the prompt and professional advice provided by the Millar McCall Wylie, McAleer Jackson and Claremount teams which enabled the transaction to complete ahead of schedule.”