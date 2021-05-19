Mills Selig promotes senior associates to new partners

Kirsten Magee, Partner, Mills Selig, Emma Hunt, Head of Litigation and Partner, Mills Selig, Chris Guy, Managing Partner, Mills Selig and Maeve Fisher, Partner, Mills Selig

Maeve Fisher and Kirsten Magee, who are both part of Mills Selig’s Litigation team, have been promoted to the position of Partner in recognition of their continued excellence in their relevant fields and overall contribution to the firm.

Maeve Fisher is an experienced litigator who has been with the firm since joining as a trainee. She is also a market leading expert in all aspects of liquor licensing law including advising on complex applications and contentious objections. Her expertise in this field has been repeatedly applauded by Chambers and Partners legal directory.

Kirsten Magee is an experienced commercial litigator with a background in advising both private and public sector clients on a wide range of high value disputes. Her expertise is invaluable to clients who are skilfully guided by her ability to navigate through, for example, insurance claims including coverage issues, emergency injunctions as well as Intellectual Property disputes.

The promotion of Maeve and Kirsten means Mills Selig now has 12 partners. Led by Managing Partner, Chris Guy, the local law firm continues to show its commitment to investing in its people and retaining and developing the best talent across its wide range of practice areas.

Announcing the promotions of both Maeve and Kirsten, Chris Guy, Managing Partner, said: “With our commitment to investing in our people, we are investing in the future of Mills Selig. Part of our mission is to strive for excellence through our people and we are a firm that helps everyone to be the best they can be. At Mills Selig hard work and commitment to the business is rewarded with the opportunity to progress and develop both personally and professionally. We are truly delighted to announce the promotions of both Maeve and Kirsten who are well respected by their colleagues, peers and clients alike.”

Welcoming the promotion of her colleagues, Emma Hunt, Head of Litigation and Partner, added: “The promotion of Kirsten and Maeve confirms the strength and breadth of expertise within Mills Selig’s litigation team. Our clients’ concerns are our concerns and having the best people means we offer the best service to clients.”

