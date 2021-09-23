MMW Claims team to grow personal injury services within Millar McCall Wylie

Law firm Millar McCall Wylie has launched a new identity and online presence for its personal injury legal services team, following five years of consistent growth in this area.

The firm, which employs over 40 legal professionals between its Belfast City Centre and Ballyhackamore offices, offers a broad range of services. It has created ‘MMW Claims’ as a specialist division within the main company, consisting of seven experienced personal injury lawyers whose support can now be accessed via a dedicated website.

“Millar McCall Wylie values every client that comes to us, regardless of which service they require,” said Caroline Prunty, Head of Litigation, Millar McCall Wylie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directors Caroline Prunty and William McSorley, Millar McCall Wylie

“We have a very strong ethos of offering expertise for everyone and firmly believe that personal injury services must feel both professional and personal, not faceless or purely transactional. Our style of working is founded in nurturing an excellent client relationship with a focus on achieving excellent results.

“Essentially, we believe in offering every client access to fully qualified solicitors who will best represent their needs, including those who have experienced an accident or injury due to negligence. This is the thinking that has inspired us to set up MMW Claims, giving our clients easy online access to local legal expertise.”

This development follows a major rebrand unveiled by Millar McCall Wylie in May 2021, as it set out a strategy of achieving 50% growth within the next three years. The firm, which has increased turnover by 75% since 2015, also pledged to continue its annual recruitment drive and commitment to gender equality in the workforce as it expands.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.