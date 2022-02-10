Montblanc opens debut stand-alone boutique in Belfast

In partnership with Lunn’s the Jewellers, the new store in Queen’s Arcade provides the perfect location ‘to bring the Montblanc experience to Belfast’.

John Lunn, managing director, Lunn’s Jewellers explained: “We are excited about the future for Queen’s Arcade and will continue to invest to make it one of the premier shopping destinations in Ireland.”

Georgia Noutsi, brand director Montblanc UK & Ireland, explained: “Montblanc’s history began in Hamburg, one of the biggest commercial ports of the world, a city that shares with Belfast an international history and trade culture. As we expand and want to bring our stories closer to our customers, we partner with Lunn’s Jewellers to bring the Montblanc experience to Belfast. When someone walks into our boutique, we want them to feel and understand our core values, excellence, heritage, craftsmanship and pioneering spirit. Behind every collection there is a story, and we hope to inspire customers to leave their mark and enjoy their lifetime companions.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striking a balance between contemporary design and classic simplicity, the brand-new boutique offers a dynamic and immersive space, where guests can experience writing with different nibs to find the perfect writing instrument to suit their writing style, play with multiple-coloured inks, as well as enjoy trying on timepieces and the latest leather creations.

Alongside the Maison’s iconic writing instruments, Swiss-made timepieces, and beautifully crafted leather designs, including the timeless Meisterstück LeGrand Fountain Pen, The Great Characters Enzo Ferrari Edition and the re envisioned Meisterstück 4810 leather range, the boutique also showcases the latest elegant accessories and technology collections.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.