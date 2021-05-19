Mortgage Shop takes steps to digital and AI

Catherine Ewings, COO and Co-Founder of Syndeo and Siobhan McAleer, MD at The Mortgage Shop outside The Mortgage Shop Great Victoria Street branch

The Syndeo Mortgage Digital Assistant will give the Mortgage Shop the ability to generate more leads, answer common questions, schedule appointments with clients and reduce service costs across the board.

As the Mortgage Shop takes its first steps toward digital and artificial intelligence, Siobhan McAleer, Managing Director at the Mortgage Shop, said: “At the Mortgage Shop, we are always thinking about how we can use technology to generate more leads and win more clients. As clients increasingly want to connect with us digitally rather than over the phone or email, it became evident that we could benefit from a digital assistant powered by Syndeo, a 24/7 service that is able to instantly connect and qualify potential clients when interest is piqued.”

In a short period of time, the Mortgage Shop has increased the number of leads generated via their website through the partnership.

Siobhan continued: “We wanted our prospects and clients to be able to communicate with us in a convenient way at a time that suits them, and within a few weeks Syndeo was able to provide us with the technology to add a digital aspect to our business in a simple and undaunting way. We are a mortgage intermediary, but we keep an eye on technology developments which can help us work more efficiently, save time, and win further business.”

Catherine Ewings, Syndeo COO, added: “We are still in the early stages of adoption of AI and related technologies in financial services. Its introduction isn’t just a fad, but a strongly growing trend, giving firms like The Mortgage Shop the opportunity to communicate and sell in new and exciting ways.

“We see messaging platforms as a key enabler with our clients as we move to an era where digital communication is fast becoming the preferred choice for consumers. The most forward-thinking businesses will turn to AI and digital communication technology to meet these new client demands.”

