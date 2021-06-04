Movie star Barry Keoghan teams up with Guinness Raising the Bar for ‘Every Moment Counts’ campaign

Pictured is Hollywood actor Barry Keoghan and Paul O’Hare, General Manager & Director at the Duke of York at the Guinness Raising the Bar ‘Every Moment Counts’ filming in The Duke of York pub, Belfast

Hollywood actor Barry Keoghan has teamed up with Guinness Raising the Bar to launch ‘Every Moment Counts’.

The campaign highlights the importance of positive and safe socialising now that the pubs are open once again. In partnership with the pubs of Ireland through Hospitality Ulster, the LVA and the VFI, the campaign is a reminder to people that we all have skin in the game, and it’s in our collective interest to socialise safely so that pubs can remain open for everyone, everywhere.

As part of the campaign, Barry stars in a film that captures the excitement of getting back to the pub as customers are welcomed back safely. The film sees Barry enjoying a pint of the black stuff in the iconic Belfast pub The Duke of York which is tucked away on a cobbled alleyway in the historic Half Bap area.

Pictured is Hollywood actor Barry Keoghan

There has been a hum of excitement in the air as the doors of beloved pubs finally opened again and this campaign is a reminder that these are all moments, that everyone has been waiting for and won’t take for granted again. From meeting old friends and making new ones, to that wink across the bar and banter with the bar man, now is the time to celebrate responsibly and look to better days ahead. This is the catchup of all catchups so let’s make it last!

Covid-19 restrictions have meant difficult times for many in the hospitality industry, including many of the pubs who were closed for almost 17 months. To ensure the success and survival of pubs across Ireland, Guinness last year created its Raising the Bar initiative, committing to a €14 million fund to support the pub trade and the communities.

Alexa Wolff, Guinness Marketing Manager, said: “It has been brilliant to see the pubs and bars across Northern Ireland open their doors once again. The ‘Every Moment Counts’ campaign is aiming to support the industry by building awareness of positive and safe socialising so that pubs can remain open for everyone to enjoy this summer and beyond.

Barry Keoghan, Actor commented: “I’m delighted to work with Guinness Raising the Bar on the ‘Every Moment Counts’ campaign. We’ve all missed our catchups in the local, so let’s stay sound when we’re out and make this last!”

Colin Neill, CEO, Hospitality Ulster, said: “We are delighted to partner with Guinness Raising the Bar on the ‘Every Moment Counts’ campaign. It has been fantastic to have our pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels open again in Northern Ireland these last few weeks. The hospitality industry has put an extensive range of measures in place in order to reopen safely. Our ask is that everyone embraces the positive socialising message to help secure a sustainable future for the wider hospitality industry in Northern Ireland and beyond.”

The 30” film will premiere on Barry’s channels today (Friday, June 4) and on national television, DOOH, VOD and social, from Saturday, June 5 right through to August 29. The public are being encouraged to show their support for a safe reopening of their local pub using #EVERYMOMENTCOUNTS on their social media channels.

