Moy Park breaks the ice with new Iceland deal

The new lines incorporate BBQ and coated chicken products, including Moy Park’s signature garlic & herb kievs, southern fried mini fillets and Cajun chicken sizzlers, as well as ready to eat roast chicken breast fillets.

Emma Murphy from Iceland Ireland, said: “At Iceland Ireland, we’re passionate and have always been committed to supporting local suppliers across the island of Ireland and our most recent partnership with Moy Park is very much part of this long-term business focus and strategy.

“Currently, we are working with over 70 local suppliers and farmers across our 27 Republic of Ireland stores. Iceland is undoubtably the home of frozen, but we also provide customers with a wide variety of fresh locally sourced produce. Our customers continue to be surprised when they discover the ever-expanding range of Irish products available in store and we are delighted that Moy Park products will now also be available for our shoppers to enjoy”.

Estelle Robinson, Commercial Manager at Moy Park and Emma Murphy from Iceland Ireland

Estelle Robinson, Commercial Manager at Moy Park, explained: “It’s fantastic news for the business and the Moy Park brand. To secure a supply contract with Iceland Ireland for the first time is an important milestone in the growth of the brand. Providing families across Ireland with a variety of high quality, tasty options for mealtimes is so important to us. These new listings with Iceland will give more people the chance to try our range of branded lines, possibly for the first time, and we’re confident they will become weekly shopping staples.”

The new Moy Park branded products are available across Iceland Ireland stores now.

