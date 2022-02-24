M&S application deferred

The proposed application for the amalgamation of units 12 and 13 and a 17,100 sq ft food hall at 17 Riverside Centre had been recommended for approval until the late objection was received.

Planning officer Shane Mathers told committee members the points of objection raised were that the application should have been re-advertised, that Coleraine town centre is on its knees with a vacancy rate of 20% and that there are preferable sites at JJB, Hanover Place, Coleraine and also Meetinghouse Street, Ballymoney.

Mr Mathers added, the applicant, Marks and Spencer, had expressed their ‘extreme disappointment’ at the verbal objection made during a telephone call to the Planning Principal on February 16.

M&S also stated they had worked closely with the council planners over the last nine months, undertaking three months extensive Pre Application Community Consultation.

They added that the objector had not followed due process and had adequate time to submit a written objection to the proposals.

The major multi-national noted that the application would support 70 retail jobs, representing a significant investment in Coleraine.

Alliance Alderman Yvonne Boyle proposed the application was deferred with DUP Councillor Edgar Scott seconding the proposal saying: “We have no option other than to have a deferral.”

Members voted unanimously in favour of the deferral.

