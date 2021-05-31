M&S launches major renewal programme at its Lisburn store with the creation of 30 new jobs

Marks & Spencer has unveiled its transformed Lisburn Foodhall at Sprucefield Shopping Complex, showcasing a brand-new look and shopping experience for customers.

Bringing 30 jobs to the local area, M&S Lisburn is only the second store in Northern Ireland to receive this comprehensive renewal programme, with the addition of new and exciting in-store features.

JP McShane, M&S Lisburn Store Manager and who is celebrating 25 years of service with M&S said: “For the last few months we have been busy making our Foodhall bigger, better and fresher and I’m extremely proud to finally unveil the finished result to our customers. With a wider choice, from everyday staples to treats for special occasions, customers are in for a warm welcome and a big surprise with all the changes we’ve made!”

The new look store is easier to shop with lots of amazing features including a brand new Mai Sushi counter with freshly prepared sashimi and sushi, bigger grocery and frozen departments, an Instagram-worthy rotisserie chicken station and new interactive elements such as a talking Percy Pig and “moo-ing” dairy cows have been added to aisles throughout the Foodhall, promising to keep kids entertained during the weekly shop. New checkouts and quicker ways to pay complete our new food shopping experience.

The brand new in-store bakery will bake bread throughout the day so customers can always buy something fresh out of the oven. The new look wine shop will feature an award-winning selection including iconic classics and new varieties to discover from unexpected locations.

JP continued: “There’s so much more to see in-store – a new cheese barge showcases our best cheese selection ever, handpicked from Europe’s best cheesemakers, and our ‘Fill Your Own’ selection reduces packaging and food waste by giving customers the option to fill their own containers and stock up on M&S quality essentials like pasta, rice, cereal and even frozen fruits and pastries.

“Sourcing locally is really important to us so we’re delighted to be launching some fantastic new products being produced by our local supply base here including five new vegan lines to the M&S Plant Kitchen range from Finnebrogue Artisan and a new Burger Slaw from Avondale Foods. Northern Ireland is one of our biggest supply regions with 11 direct suppliers and around 1,600 farms producing quality produce for us.

“There are lots of great rewards for our Sparks card customers too with personalised offers based on the things they love, surprise gifts for some throughout launch week, and one lucky Sparks customer will be treated to their food shopping free! Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we’re excited to see what proves popular as we welcome them to our bigger, better offering.”

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Nicholas Trimble explained: “I’m delighted to see this significant investment and creation of new jobs which will make a substantial contribution to Lisburn City and attract more people to the area. M&S is an important and major contributor to our local economy, and more importantly, this renewal programme has created 30 new jobs for the community.”

Alderman Jim Dillon MBE, Development Committee Chairman added: “M&S has been a flagship store in Lisburn for decades and its latest investment is welcome news. The improvements to the Foodhall will offer plenty of choice to local shoppers for all occasions. I wish M&S and its staff every success with its new and improved Foodhall.”

M&S customers can also make the most of exciting new ways to pay, including M&S Sparks shoppers who will be able to use the M&S app to skip the queue by using the ‘Scan & Shop’ option. Each week, a few lucky Sparks customers will also be surprised with M&S gifts and one very lucky Sparks shopper to be treated to a free food shop every day for the next five days. A recipient will be chosen at random and whatever is in their trolley will be complimentary!

The store also offers the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products.

