M&S Lisburn opens instore Early Learning Centre plus new interactive shopping experience

M&S Lisburn at Sprucefield Shopping Complex is opening an instore Early Learning Centre.

The award-winning early years toy specialist ‘shop in shop’ is set to open tomorrow (Thursday, March 31).

The dedicated area will stock Early Learning Centre’s best-selling toys, designed to support children’s learning and development. The new area offers a fun shopping experience for the whole family, with interactive play tables complete with Happyland products for little shoppers to enjoy.

M&S Lisburn is one of 10 stores nationwide to welcome Early Learning Centre. The store trial follows a successful launch on M&S.com at the end of 2020, where the product proved popular with shoppers.

JP McShane, store manager at M&S Lisburn, said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen as one of the 10 stores across the UK to be home to Early Learning Centre here at M&S Lisburn The team and I can’t wait to welcome families to our new interactive shopping experience, where little shoppers will be greeted with fun in-store activities to enjoy. We’re proud to serve Northern Ireland families and the opening of our new Early Learning Centre shop is a great addition to the store’s growing family product range and services.”

The partnership with Early Learning Centre is part of the ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy which offers customers access to a carefully selected group of brands and all the advantages of shopping with the M&S platform.

Neil Harrison, director of Brands at M&S, explained: “The customer response to Early Learning Centre on M&S.com over the past year has been incredibly positive. We know a large proportion of our customers look to purchase kidswear and toys for family and friends. So, by bringing the Early Learning Centre brand – with fun and interactive experiences – to our stores, we’re able to give our 22m customers more reasons to shop with us. As Brands at M&S continues to gain momentum, this is just one example of how we are shaping the future of M&S, helping us become more relevant, more often to families.”

Mark Campbell, CEO of The Entertainer, owner of the Early Learning Centre, added: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that we are extending our partnership with M&S into stores, continuing to unite two of the UK’s best loved brands. The fit between them is clear and we are sure that M&S customers will be thrilled to see Early Learning Centre in store.”

