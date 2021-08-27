Multi-million-pound deal for NI’s Kiverco waste recycling plant

The new plant will process construction, demolition, commercial, and industrial waste as part of a multi-million-pound investment that highlights Holywell’s commitment to sustainability by diverting all waste away from landfill.

The new plant will be capable of processing up to 60tph and will include waste screens, air density separation systems, magnetic separation, and quality control points to ensure maximum purity of recyclable materials.

Holywell Haulage Ltd is a well-known, successful total waste management company with over 20 years of experience within the waste industry. Managing Director at Holywell Haulage Ltd, Eamon Cullen, founded the business in 1998, and started with one truck doing small muck away jobs, before moving into the skip hire industry. Along with the help of his dedicated team, Eamon has developed the business, which is now recognised as one of the largest and most professional waste companies within the Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, and Buckinghamshire region.

Kiverco is one of the world’s leading providers of waste processing solutions

Eamon Cullen explains why he chose Kiverco: “Our core objectives were to ensure a higher quality of output material, divert 100% of the incoming waste from landfill and maximising our return on investment. With Kiverco’s state-of-the-art waste recycling plants, we are very confident that their systems will help us achieve our objectives, and will provide plenty of capacity for future growth. JP and the Kiverco team were professional and knowledgeable and provided us with the information that we needed to make decisions on the plant specification. We are well aware of Kiverco’s expertise in waste processing and are very excited about this project.”

Kiverco is one of the world’s leading providers of waste processing solutions, operating from their headquarters in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland. They offer complete turnkey solutions to process waste streams such as Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste, Commercial & Industrial (C&I) waste,

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Dry Mixed Recyclable (DMR), and compost. Kiverco’s installations now exceed 300 waste plants throughout the UK and Ireland, Europe, North America, and Australasia. The UK is one of their leading markets where they have been supplying plants for almost 30 years.

Regional Sales Manager at Kiverco, JP Devlin, added: “It was clear from our initial discussions that Eamon and his team wanted a reliable, high- performance waste recycling solution that worked efficiently and effectively, enabling maximum recovery of the various waste recyclables. We are delighted to be working with Holywell Haulage Ltd to help them achieve their commercial and environmental objectives and are very grateful that they have placed their order and confidence with Kiverco to deliver results.”

