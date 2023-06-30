A St Joseph’s Primary School pupil has got his career off to a head start by landing his dream job for the morning at the newly reopened Eurospar Donaghmore in Co Tyrone.

Eleven-year-old Daíthí McGeary wrote to the store after learning about entrepreneurs in class, and told store manager Gillian Hunter he hopes to work in a Spar when he is older “because there is so much to do there”, which prompted Gillian to invite him over for the official opening of the all-new supermarket and learn all about the new products and services available.

Eurospar Donaghmore has reopened after a multi-million-pound investment from owners Henderson Retail, and now stands as a community supermarket with an abundance of fresh foods that has more than doubled in size from its Spar predecessor, bringing over 2,000 additional products to its shelves.

Eleven new jobs have been created with the expansion, which also sees a new food-to-go offering from Delish, with a range of hot and cold meals, sandwiches, wraps and salads, plus the Delish Chicken Pick ‘n’ Mix bar. Shoppers can also choose from a fresh selection of baked breads and pastries from the Spar Bakery.

Store manager Gillian Hunter, explained: “We have opened a fresh foods superstore which champions all the fantastic local food producers in the area who we will highlight in-store so our shoppers can make more informed choices about what they put in their trollies."

St. Joseph’s Primary School pupil Daíthí McGeary is pictured with Gillian Hunter, store manager at Eurospar Donaghmore, who welcomed Daíthí to the store’s official opening after he wrote to the store to say he’d like to work in a Spar. Credit Ricky Parker Photography

Malachi Cush (back, second left) has officially opened Eurospar Donaghmore alongside store manager Gillian Hunter, Damien McAnespie from Air Ambulance, the charity’s mascot Helimed Ted, Charlotte Ramsey from Delish and Stephanie Devlin, assistant store manager and community rep. Credit: Ricky Parker Photography