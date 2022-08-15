A pre-planning application notice was brought before Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council at committee level recently.
The early stage notice is required ahead of any major planning proposals.
It has listed amendments to the car parking and landscaping layout for the entire development on the almost 14-hectare location to be attached to the previously approved plans at Dundonald.
The Ice Bowl has already received a £12m investment earlier this year from the UK ‘Leveling Up Fund’. The massive makeover of the Co Down leisure centre is estimated to reach a higher end of £50m for the complete re-development project.
Most Popular
-
1
Don’t hold off on home heating oil in hopes of price drops, expert urges Northern Ireland consumers
-
2
Planning system in Northern Ireland to go down for three weeks as computer crisis looms
-
3
Multi-million pound overhaul for Dundonald Ice Bowl
-
4
Blueprints unveiled for enormous new hotel right next to Belfast’s Titanic centre in the city’s old shipyard district bringing over 600 construction jobs
-
5
Firms who export cross border twice as likely to experience strong growth
The post-Covid Westminster money will transform the iconic Dundonald venue with approval already given to demolish part of the visitor attraction to make way for the new look entertainment centre. The plans will see the creation of an Olympic size ice rink, ten pin bowling facility, children’s soft play area and a primary healthcare facility.
There is now due to be an open house public drop-in session at the Dundonald Ice Bowl on Tuesday, August 16 from 12noon to 7pm. Consultation material will also be on display as well as Dundonald library from August 17 to September 28 and online on the Ice Bowl’s website.
There must be at least 12 weeks given until a full planning application with the new amendments can be submitted in October.