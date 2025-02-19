Murphy Browns Restaurant unveils fresh new look to mark 25th anniversary
The transformation marks a significant milestone as the restaurant celebrates 25 years of serving the local community.
“With Murphy Browns reaching its 25th anniversary, we felt this was the perfect time to reinvest in the restaurant and enhance the dining experience for our loyal customers,” said John Weiniger, proprietor of Murphy Browns.
“We take immense pride in being a household name in North Belfast, a community rich in spirit and tradition. Our customers are the heart of our business, and with the rise in Belfast tourism, we’re also welcoming more visitors who discover us online or after exploring Cavehill. We hope our refreshed space continues to be a place where families and friends come together to enjoy great food and warm hospitality here in North Belfast." Recognising the evolving needs of customers, the new design features family-style booths, creating a cosy and familiar atmosphere where loved ones can gather around one table. Long bench seating has also been incorporated to accommodate larger groups and celebrations. In addition, Murphy Browns, known for its ‘bring your own’ policy, is now fully licensed for added customer convenience.
Murphy Browns is also a proud member of Hospitality Ulster and the Cavehill Business Association, an initiative founded by local North Belfast businessman and community champion Paul Carlin.
“As a longstanding business in North Belfast, we are delighted to be part of the Cavehill Business Association and we fully support its mission to create a more vibrant, bustling community hub,” Mr Weiniger added.
As North Belfast continues to grow with new homes and businesses, Murphy Browns remains committed to strengthening its offering to the area. With the restaurant’s refresh complete, the team looks forward to hosting more community events, charity nights and special family gatherings, reinforcing its role as a welcoming space for locals and visitors alike.
Murphy Browns invites customers – both old and new – to experience its new look and enjoy the same great food, hospitality, and family-friendly atmosphere that have made it a staple in North Belfast for over 25 years.
