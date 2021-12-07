Murphy is urging businesses to submit their rental information for Reval2023

Finance Minister Conor Murphy

Businesses must return their Reval2023 questionnaire by December 31, and reminder letters will be issued to businesses this week. Land & Property Services will use rental evidence and other supporting information to prepare a new valuation list, based on October 2021 rental values. This new list will then be used to calculate rates bills from April 1 2023.

Encouraging businesses to participate, Minister Murphy said: “Business owners and trade bodies have been calling for more regular revaluations. Reval2023 will reflect changes in the property market and economic conditions brought about by the pandemic. This is the opportunity for businesses to submit information to help inform the valuation which their 2023 rates bills will be based on. With one month to go, I am calling on all business sectors to complete and return their questionnaires without delay.

“Revaluing over 74,000 non-domestic properties is a significant undertaking and it is important that all business ratepayers play their part and return the necessary information promptly.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Completing the questionnaire is simple and Land & Property Services has experienced valuers available to help any business owner who needs advice. The majority of businesses will be able to complete the questionnaire online using a unique code. A small number of sectors have been sent a paper questionnaire in the post, enabling them to provide the information required to revalue their business.

Minister Murphy added: “The income from business rates is vital, providing around £675m each year to support the public services we all use. Rates help to fund our hospitals, schools and roads as well as the essential services councils deliver every day. I am committed to a three-year cycle of revaluations to ensure every sector pays its fair share.”

For further information and advice about Reval2023, visit www.finance-ni.gov.uk/reval2023.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.