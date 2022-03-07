Museum of Innovation celebrates stem innovator, Professor Andriana Magariti

Pictured is Dr Andriana Margariti, the Museum of Innovation’s current Innovator in Focus

The Museum of Innovation exhibition at Ulster Transport Museum, Cultra, has announced its first living ‘Innovator in Focus’ as Professor Andriana Margariti.

A professor at Queen’s University Belfast, Professor Margariti is renowned for her ground-breaking research into stem cells to support regenerative medicine.

The exhibition in Ulster Transport Museum’s redeveloped Land, Sea and Sky galleries represents new thinking and focuses on telling a bigger story, with a view to the museum’s transport and industry collections becoming an engine of STEM learning and skills development.

The recognition was made after Professor Margariti’s team became the first in the world to establish that the gene QKI-7 causes cardiovascular disease in people with diabetes.

The breakthrough, which was awarded a Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council New Investigator prize, was assisted by funding from the British Heart Foundation, Medical Research Council, and the Department for the Economy.

All of the objects on display at the exhibition and their inventors have contributed in some way to Northern Ireland’s long and illustrious legacy of innovation.

Professor Margariti, who completed post-Doctoral training at King’s College London in 2008, currently works at the Wellcome-Wolfson Institute for Experimental Medicine of Queen’s University Belfast at Belfast City Hospital.

Using stem cell technology, she has developed a method to investigate a multitude of drugs without direct testing on patients. It is hoped that this breakthrough could help to transform the future of healthcare.

Professor Andriana Margariti, Professor in Vascular and Regenerative Medicine at Queens University Belfast, said: “I am honoured to be chosen by the Museum of Innovation as its next Innovator in Focus.

“I follow in the illustrious footsteps of the female pioneer, Lilian Bland, and am delighted to have my contributions to stem cell research recognised.

“Stem cells are vitally important as they can repair damaged cells. Our research could revolutionise treatment for people with diabetes, not only for their heart conditions but for other diabetes related issues such as loss of sight and amputations.

“Our work could also be applied to the treatment of organs in the body such as the kidneys or liver, transforming the lives of those patients and the future of healthcare in these areas.

“The Museum of Innovation is providing an essential platform for STEM learning, helping to inspire the field’s future leaders.”

Clare Ablett, curator of History at National Museums NI, who curated the exhibition, added: “We are delighted to introduce Professor Andriana Margariti as our next, and first living Innovator in Focus.

“At National Museums NI, we aspire to enhance learning in schools and beyond and the Museum of Innovation exhibition showcases the inventions of some of Northern Ireland’s most extraordinary engineers, designers and innovators.

“From individuals tinkering in their garage to industry giants - all have had a role to play.

“Professor Margariti’s ground-breaking research into stem cells serves as a true inspiration to our next generation of STEM innovators.”

The Museum of Innovation has been developed in collaboration with a number of partners including the Harry Ferguson Society Northern Ireland, HeartSine Technologies Inc., Dunlop, Spirit AeroSystems, Martin-Baker Aircraft Company Ltd, historian Guy Warner and David O’Neill.

Some of the other inspiring stories told in the exhibition include that of John DeLorean, whose iconic DeLorean sports car, built in a bespoke state-of-the-art Dunmurry factory in 1981, is given the 21st century treatment in the new exhibition.

Also John Boyd Dunlop, who was based in Belfast at the time he created his pneumatic tyre which was mass produced from 1890 onwards, Harry Ferguson from Dromore, who in 1926, patented the three-point linkage for tractors that revolutionised farming globally.

James Martin, from Crossgar who designed the ejection seat in the 1940’s is also featured as well as Professor Pantridge from Hillsborough who created the portable defibrillator in 1965 enabling him to develop the first ever cardiac ambulance.

And finally, the Short Brothers, who were the first aircraft manufacturers in the world and their company invented the SC1 VTOL aircraft in the 1950’s. They established their factory in Belfast in 1936.

Tickets for The Museum of Innovation at Ulster Transport Museum should be booked online in advance. For opening times, to book time slots and for further details visit www.nmni.com.

