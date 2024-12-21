Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many unclaimed National Lottery prizes go unnoticed, with winners having six months to claim their prize

Smaller prizes can be claimed in-store, while larger ones require online or phone verification

Unclaimed tickets could be hiding in your wallet, bag or online account

If your ticket is damaged, you may still be able to claim it within 30 days of the draw

Check the latest unclaimed prizes - you could be the lucky holder of a life-changing ticket!

Many people fantasise about winning the National Lottery jackpot, but what if you've already won and don’t even realise it?

It might surprise you, but unclaimed lottery prizes are more common than you think. While winners typically have up to six months to claim their prize, many winning tickets go unnoticed.

That life-changing ticket could be hiding in your wallet, tucked away in a bag or forgotten in an online account. Check the list below - you might be holding the key to a fortune!

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A Millionaire Maker winner is out there, with this winning ticket having been drawn on 3 September.

The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Lambeth - needs to claim it by 2 March 2025.

Euromillions - £1m

A second would-be millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on 4 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 2 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Metropolitan Borough of Bury.

Euromillions - £1m

A third would-be millionaire is still ‘at large’. The draw in question took place on 18 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 16 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Swansea area.

Euromillions - £1m

A fourth Euromillions ticket is out there. The draw in question took place on 5 November, and the lucky ticket holder has until 4 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Thanet area.

Euromillions - £1m

A fifth Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 19 November, and the lucky ticket holder has until 18 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Winchester area.

Euromillions - £1m

A sixth and final Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 6 December, and the lucky ticket holder has until 4 June 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the London Borough of Hillingdon.

Set For Life - £10,000 every month for 30 years

A Match 5 + Life Ball prize ticket with the numbers 2, 11, 29, 37, 45 (Life Ball 6) was drawn on 24 October and purchased in Sevenoaks. The ticket holder has until 22 April 2025 to claim their prize.