Neptune Group’s £6.5m investment to complete Ballyclare Relief Road by Autumn 2022

Their further £6.5m investment in the project, bringing the total investment to £11m, will deliver significant improvements to the town’s existing road infrastructure as well as the addition of over 700 high quality residential properties in a prime location on the western outskirts of the town.

It is anticipated that the scheme will create over 150 jobs during the construction phase, which commenced in early September 2021.

Speaking about the Group’s ambitious plans in Ballyclare, Neptune Group’s property director Shane Cooke, said: “In challenging economic conditions, we are delighted to confirm this major investment in Ballyclare and the delivery on the commitment we made to work with our partners and key stakeholders to create the infrastructure that will enable this historic market town to thrive. We are confident that the completion of this key link road along with the provision of high specification, contemporary homes will help accelerate the revitalisation of the town for the local community and create commercial opportunities for local businesses.”

Paul Girvan MP, Shane Cooke, Neptune property director, Philip Hopper, duo construction project manager and Eamonn Burns, Neptune construction director

Paul Girvan MP, continued: “It is terrific to see this final stage of the road moving forward. I want to recognise Neptune’s long and significant commitment to Ballyclare, which has not been without its challenges. Private investments like this are always important, but even more so now, as we try to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.”

Long serving local Councillor and long-term supporter of the Neptune project, Vera McWilliam, explained: ”This is fantastic news. To finally see the

Ballyclare relief road being delivered is exactly what the town needs, and full credit must go to the Neptune Group for their steadfastness, commitment and major private investment to deliver this much needed piece of infrastructure. The new road, homes and quality that Neptune bring to their developments, far surpasses what else is available and I am delighted that I have been able to assist in bringing this forward.”

Independent Councillor Michael Stewart, added: “This continued commitment and further major investment by the Neptune Group in Ballyclare, is to be warmly welcomed. This is a clear endorsement of the continued attractiveness of our town to those companies with vision and house buyers looking for the perfect place to call home.”

The much-anticipated completion of the relief road will deliver transformational improvements to the roads infrastructure of the town, addressing the traffic congestion problems that have affected the town centre for many years. It will also contribute significantly to the continued regeneration and further development of Ballyclare for residents and local businesses.

