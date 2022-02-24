Ness Woods named best glamping site in NI

Nestled in the Burntollet Valley, the site is owned by Isabel Gartlan-Ferguson and her husband David Ferguson.

They opened the business, which has four luxury pods, complemented by a barbeque hut and outdoor hot tub, in February 2020, just before the pandemic struck.

Isabel said: “It came as a big surprise just to be nominated for the best glamping site as we are new and not yet fully established in comparison to some of the amazing sites in NI. To then actually win the award made us so proud. We had just opened on Valentine’s weekend two years ago when the pandemic hit us hard with numerous cancellations of bookings so I couldn’t have imagined winning something like this back then.

Isabel Gartlan-Ferguson and husband David Ferguson at their glamping site in Ness Woods

“We decided to open our pods to NHS staff, allowing them to stay for free and we were delighted to be able to do something to help them in the toughest of circumstances. We have put in a lot of hard work to achieve a unique glamping site where guests can relax and create happy memories.

“This award has given us the confidence to go forward and expand on our service and make our glamping site a place which people will remember and want to return to.”

Isabel, who is the deputy registrar for births, deaths and marriages at Derry City and Strabane District Council, hopes to expand the business in the future. They want to add three more luxury pods, as well as bespoke wedding packages and team building outings which Isabel hopes will help boost the local economy.

She continued: “I am confident there are now brighter times ahead after the two dark years of Covid. We have exciting plans for the future and I can’t wait to see how the site develops and the benefits it will bring to the community.”

Isabel Gartlan-Ferguson and husband David Ferguson outside one of their luxory glamping pods in Ness Woods

Glampitect is the UK’s No. 1 glamping site design consultancy and co-founder Ali Young, added: “Ness Wood Glamping are newcomers to the Glampitect Awards. Having been nominated by satisfied guests, they won the public vote for Best Glamping Site in NI thanks to their ability to offer a quiet retreat for those wishing to reconnect with nature. It is a great base for those exploring the area’s attractions while offering very comfortable lodgings.

“The addition of some great perks like hot tubs, a BBQ hut and a communal indoor snug meeting area, are what make this glamping site so desirable and a worthy recipient of the 2021 Glampitect Award for Best Glamping Site in NI.”

