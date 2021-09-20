Netwatch announces expansion with new jobs for Newry Communications Hub

These jobs will be in R&D, HR, Monitoring Hub, Sales and Technical operations.

Established in Carlow in 2003, Netwatch opened its Newry base in 2015 in the Carnbane Business Park where it currently employs 15 people.

Kurt Takahashi, Netwatch Global CEO, said that the increase in jobs emphasises the central role that Netwatch Ireland plays in the global expansion of the Group. A number of global functions are led from Ireland including R&D, HR, Global Monitoring and Finance.

Netwatch Global CEO, Kurt Takahashi

“This level of expansion is being made to meet the needs of our current development and Netwatch Ireland will be the hub for this growth,” said Mr Takahashi on a recent visit to the Newry Communications Hub.

Netwatch currently employs over 150 people in Ireland and over 250 in the US. The US team is also growing with some key hires in the sales and marketing teams there.

“The Netwatch platform developed in Carlow has been so successful that we are building our business in the US around it,” continued Mr Takahashi.

Central to the operation of the global business is the R&D function, which is based entirely in Ireland, the R&D team in Carlow is the fastest growing team in Netwatch. This round of recruitment will see the team grow to almost 30. The R&D team has developed and deployed Netwatch’s own propriety technology and develops applications for all platforms as well as all aspects of software development for the Netwatch Communication Hub.