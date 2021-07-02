New bar and street food hangout, Haymarket, opens today

Belfast’s newest bar and street food hangout is set to open its doors today (Friday, July 2), creating 50 jobs in the hospitality sector.

Haymarket, located on Gresham Street, will occupy the former Hudson bar following a £250,000 investment to transform the venue and kickstart the rejuvenation of the Smithfield and Union Quarter.

Guests will see a total transformation to the interior of the bar and the arcade, which will combine a chic, relaxed vibe with funky lighting alongside some cheeky local references to add to its atmospheric appeal. A spacious outdoor arcade provides further space for alfresco dining. Exclusive VIP areas are also available for guests to pre-book for celebrations or corporate meet-ups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Joyce, Business Development Director at Haymarket with Michael Stewart, Director of Hospitality at Haymarket

Haymarket will serve up an all-day menu of moreish street food, including loaded fries, nachos, pizzas, burgers and vegan dishes. A dedicated gin bar will be positioned on the first floor, complete with up to 40 gins, while an expanded drinks menu will offer classic and bespoke cocktails and champion local liquor, beer, and ale.

While a stripped back entertainment policy will be in place until further Covid-19 restrictions have been eased, the venue intends to showcase the best of local talent and musicians later this summer.

Michael Stewart, Director of Hospitality at Haymarket, said: “We are thrilled to bring a new and exciting offering to Belfast, which reinforces the hospitality sector’s determination and commitment to bounce back from the pandemic. Entering from Royal Avenue we have started the transformation of an iconic building, which was a Haymarket from the end of the 19th Century. We are delighted to be part of Belfast’s regeneration for the next generation, and all of us who aren’t quite old enough to remember the Haymarket but have watched Belfast grow and evolve.”

Haymarket will be open for both walk-ins and some pre-booked reservations.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.