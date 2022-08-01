New brand consultancy aims to support the growth of NI businesses

One of Northern Ireland’s leading marketeers has launched a new brand consultancy that specialises in supporting the growth of businesses through the development of successful brand growth and brand positioning strategies.

Aisling Bremner Marketing is the only independent brand strategy consultant in Northern Ireland, a gap that she believed it was important to fill to support ambitious local businesses seeking to grow their brands and businesses.

SMEs and corporate organisations will have the opportunity to work directly with Aisling Bremner who has over 20 years’ experience of working with iconic brands including Heinz, Budweiser, Coors Light as well as Dale Farm and Queen’s University Belfast, and her team of associates to create a brand strategy to support long-term growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aisling Bremner Marketing, is the only independent brand strategy consultant in Northern Ireland

The Brand Academy has also been introduced as a complementary service. Starting on Tuesday, September 20, the academy will offer practical group workshops and courses designed to give local SMEs the skills they need to develop their own brand strategies with her guiding support and the opportunity for marketeers and agency teams to be upskilled in the specialist area of brand strategy. A series of online brand masterclasses and face to face brand workshops will be available.

Aisling said: “Consumer behaviour and expectations have dramatically changed following the pandemic and have moved faster in the last two years than they did over the last 20 years. Whilst this can prove challenging, it also provides a real opportunity for ambitious, creative and consumer-centric businesses, with clearly defined brand strategies, to stand out in the market, to grow their customer base and ultimately increase revenues and the bottom line. Building strong brand foundations is an essential investment in today’s competitive climate.

“However, a lot of businesses are not taking the time to define their brand strategy, looking at their positioning within their sector or really understanding their target audience – often many are jumping straight to marketing tactics without clarity on who they are. Long term the lack of solid brand foundations and a clear strategy is doing them a disservice as they don’t have the clarity of what sets them apart.

“The development of a brand strategy is a one-off long-term investment and one that only needs to be updated as your business offering or the market changes. I would really encourage businesses that already have a brand and a business, but no clear positioning strategy, that it’s never too late to develop your brand strategy and unlock untapped opportunity.

“At Aisling Bremner Marketing, we work across all industry sectors and have a scaled brand strategy service offerings for small businesses up to large corporations. The Brand Academy has been launched to help educate and support SMEs with limited budgets to really maximise the potential of their brand. I also work extensively with larger businesses and organisations on a one-to-one project basis to help them develop a Full Brand Strategy.