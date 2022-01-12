New Cathedral Quarter tourist accommodation to open in Spring

The 45-bedroom property ‘The Quarter’ by Warren collection is located on Donegall Street and will offer affordable city centre hotel rates without compromising on comfort or design.

It is the second project in the city to be announced by the Warren Collection following the successful opening of Number 11 – a boutique accommodation renovated to retain many original features of a heritage Victorian townhouse on the Malone Road.

The Quarter will have a unique offering combining minimalist décor, quirky design features, clever storage facilities, state-of-the-art media plus 24-hour reception services, a guest lounge and laundry area as well as a self-service café.

With their sights set on hotel property development in other UK destinations, managing Directors, David Warren and Mark Docherty, are the Belfast-based business partners behind both concepts.

David Warren said: “NI is renowned for its hospitality and great sense of humour so it is fantastic to be able to announce this latest investment and to contribute to making this part of the world an even better place to live, socialise and visit.

“At The Quarter we have combined smart design with new technology to create an environment that is high-end as well as being great value for money. Hotel rates do not need to be excessive to ensure visitors are provided with the very best user experience.

“Belfast is a prime location for the Warren Collection. In normal trading times, it has a strong influx of international visitors. Even with the current travel restrictions in place, the city has character; a tangible and growing vibe also popular with domestic visitors.”

This latest venture will appeal to both leisure and corporate guests. It is located in one of the most vibrant areas of the city known for its lively bar, restaurant and café scene, close proximity to major tourist attractions and great travel and transport connections.

