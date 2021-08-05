New Commission will drive forward NI’s post-Covid recovery

The commitment was revealed in the Executive’s action strategy to stimulate the economy through green growth included in its consolidated Covid-19 recovery plan ‘Building Forward’.

It follows a report by a Ministerial Advisory Panel which concluded that an Infrastructure Commission was “the crucial first step in empowering us to turbocharge infrastructure to deliver cleaner, greener, sustainable and inclusive growth for all”.

The Alliance is a partnership between the Confederation of British Industry Northern Ireland (CBI NI), the Centre for Competitiveness, the Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) and the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Barbour, CEO, Centre for Competitiveness, Ann McGregor, Chief Executive, NI Chamber, Kirsty McManus, National Director, IoD NI and Angela Magowan, Director, CBI NI

In a joint statement, the leaders of the business bodies, said: “We are pleased to welcome the Executive’s commitment to the establishment of an independent Infrastructure Commission, which follows growing calls from the business community including members of the Business Alliance. We look forward to seeing the plans progress and it is important that the scope and role of the proposed Commission aligns with the Advisory Panel’s recommendations.

“The Infrastructure Commission must be expert lead, providing government with the kind of longer term strategic vision and focus required to ensure spending on things like roads and transport networks is linked to the needs of those operating in the economy. When it comes to investment in infrastructure, Northern Ireland has – for some time - been playing catch up with our neighbours across the rest of the UK and Ireland. It is now time to close the gap, capitalise on this unique opportunity, and realise the tremendous potential of this region to be a world leader in green growth that makes Northern Ireland a better place in which to live, work, and do business.”