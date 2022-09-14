Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has agreed to appoint a consultant in a bid to boost business in its town centres.

It is expected that a consultant will engage with traders in the borough’s town centres and villages to provide support for a 12-month period to aid recovery from the Covid pandemic.

A report presented to councillors recently stated: “In order to support our town centres and villages to recover from the pandemic, it is essential that appropriate engagement takes place between the council and local businesses.”

It says that this is particularly important as the council prepares for a public consultation on its new town centre “masterplans” and seeks feedback from “those invested in the future of the town centres”.

It is proposed that a consultant be appointed to engage with businesses to “determine their needs and expectations and to identify any immediate assistance required”.

The local authority is also seeking to provide a support role to “reinvigorate” Chambers of Commerce, the report stated.

Meanwhile, the council has received 50 applications from town centre businesses across the borough for CCTV funding. This initiative is also part of a programme to support economic recovery in the borough.

The authority is to provide funding of 75% to successful applicants through a grant programme, The businesses will have to fund the remaining 25% of the cost.

There were 10 applications received from businesses in Antrim, eight in Ballyclare; 16, Crumlin; nine, Glengormley and seven in Randalstown.

A grant is to be made available following an increase in anti-social behaviour and crime in town centres and in consultation with the PSNI.

Last September, eight of 11 public facing CCTV cameras being replaced in Newtownabbey were to be were to be positioned in Glengormley town centre area, starting at Ballyclare Road. The local authority will be responsible for monitoring town centre cameras and facilities at Mossley Mill.

Previously, an audit of the borough council’s 415 cameras carried out in 2017/18 found CCTV in the “wider Glengormley area” to be “very poor”.

Concerns include “poor quality” of images and “poor or no images at night time”. The report also noted frequent breakdowns with replacement parts said to be “obsolete” and equipment “becoming impossible to maintain”.