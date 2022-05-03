New digital broking brand set for £5m investment and 60 new jobs

Brian Allen, managing director at Stroll Insurance, launches the new digitally-led broking brand into the Northern Ireland insurance market

Stroll Insurance is the latest addition to the Prestige Group of companies, heralding a £5 million investment from Prestige Insurance Holdings and contributing 60 new jobs to the local labour market.

Applying the comprehensive sector knowledge and expertise already established by Prestige Insurance Holdings, and combining this with pioneering technology, Stroll Insurance has embraced the ever-evolving digital landscape and delivered a broker proposition reflective of this.

Brian Allen, managing director of Stroll Insurance, said: “Digital transformation is certainly not limited to consumer behaviour. In the development and implementation of Stroll Insurance we have recognised the need for insurance companies to stay ahead and harness a competitive edge, as well as meet customer expectations.

“Because of significant technological advancements, we are now able to confront traditional industry-based challenges. Based on user insight, we have listened to both insurer and customer challenges and crafted a unique user experience rich in both features and functionality.”

The launch of the new insurance brand is supported by a comprehensive and exciting seven-figure marcomms campaign which includes TV, radio, press, digital, Out of Home, PR and activation.

He continued: “We live in a world where everything is just a click away. Our customers live busy, fast-paced lives and they strive to alleviate stress where they can. They want to stand on the train station platform for their daily commute, purchase their ticket, listen to a podcast and scroll through last minute holiday deals, all simultaneously, on one device. They want everything in the palm of their hand, and how they purchase their car insurance should be no different.

“The entire ethos of the Stroll Insurance brand is based on simplifying what some perceive as a complex and lengthy process, ultimately increasing efficiency, optimising the overall customer experience and inspiring advocacy. The accompanying Stroll Insurance app will store all relevant documentation, challenging the traditional ‘bottom drawer’ filing system and becoming accessible – any place, any time.

“Our commitment to identifying and utilising emerging software solutions, such as AI and Big Data also enables the insurer to maximise their efficiency, facilitating a more personalised customer experience and whilst improving protection against fraudulence.