New digital platform promotes best of Belfast with the gourmet boys

belfast.co.uk is the newest platform to emerge from the midst of lockdown.

The brainchild of local entrepreneurs Jonny Jordan and Leanne Gouck, belfast.co.uk is the fastest-growing platform to promote the city of Belfast And the site is offering a new collaboration with local favourites, The Gourmet Boys.

Officially known as Brian and Mark, The Gourmet Boys are self-confessed “tandem-riding foodies who act, sing, dance and create posts to support local businesses”.

Brian and Mark, The Gourmet Boys

They will be visiting the city’s restaurants, cafes and bars and compiling a weekly review highlighting the best of Belfast.

Leanne said: “We are delighted to partner with The Gourmet Boys to promote the best places to eat in Belfast. We launched belfast.co.uk just as the hospitality sector reopened after lockdown and aim to use the website as a platform to promote all that is great about our beautiful city - our tourist attractions, arts, music, sport, people and businesses.”

Providing a sneak preview on what readers can expect from their feature stories on belfast.co.uk, Brian, explained: “Every week, you can read The Gourmet Boys’ Tuesday Goodie Bag, including restaurant reviews, foodie favourites and lifestyle hints to make the most of the week ahead. In our monthly feature ‘Fantasy Menu’, we will be showcasing, in our opinion, some of the best starters, main courses and desserts Belfast hospitality has to offer! Goodie Goodie Yum Yum!”

In addition to The Gourmet Boys’ restaurant reviews and foodie thoughts, belfast.co.uk highlights the best places to eat, play, visit and experience within the city.

Jonny added: “We are passionate about supporting Belfast and helping the businesses who have struggled throughout lockdown. The website allows us to contribute to the recovery of the city and provide a much-needed boost to the local economy.”

Businesses in the city of Belfast are invited to submit their business listing free of charge on www.belfast.co.uk/submit-your-listing. All businesses will benefit from free publicity and increased exposure both on the website and social media channels.

