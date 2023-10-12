Faster journey times between Londonderry and Belfast have been promised with the introduction of a new express bus service set to take off this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Translink said that from Monday, October 23, passengers will enjoy faster journeys via the new direct express ‘X212’ coach services.

With limited stops at Altnagelvin Hospital and Drumahoe Park & Ride, and capitalising on the A6 road improvements, customers “can expect to see time savings of up to 15 minutes when using these more direct services”, Translink stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new X212 services will depart from Foyle Street at 6.15am; 7.40am; 9.40am; 10.40am; 11.30am; 12.40pm; 2.40pm; and 3.40pm.

Alan Young, right, Translink Service Delivery Manager, and Vincent Duddy, driver.

It will depart from the Europa Buscentre in Belfast at 8.20am; 9.20am; 10.20am; 12.20pm; 3.20pm; 4.20pm; 5.15pm and 6.15pm.

Foyle Street service delivery manager Alan Young, said: “We have welcomed feedback from our passengers and stakeholders who have helped us to shape these latest timetable enhancements to make this popular 212 service even more attractive and convenient to use.

“With almost 500 journeys every week combined with modern comfortable coaches, leather seats, free Wi-Fi, USB charging points and great value fares, and now with contactless payments available on board, our customers can make more of their time on board, making it easier than ever to stay better connected with these additional express options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have also introduced additional later evening services on Friday and Saturday nights which is more good news, especially for the busy Hallowe’en period, helping more people to come to Derry~Londonderry to enjoy the biggest Hallowe’en Festival in Europe right here in our City!”

Foyle Street bus depot

Later 212 services operate on Friday and Saturday nights from Foyle Street Buscentre at 10pm and 11pm and from Belfast Europa Buscentre at 00.15am and 1.15am.

Mr Young added: “With these latest enhancements we are inviting more people to make the switch away from private motoring and start enjoying the benefits of coach travel which will help create a better, cleaner, greener and healthier future for everyone.”