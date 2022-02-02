New Hospitality Employers Charter launched to demonstrate businesses committed to staff training and development

Bill Penton, Penton Publications, Stephen Magorrian, Horatio Group, Mairead McEntee, Ulster University, Gordon Lyons MLA, Minister for the Economy, Cathy Stevenson, Babcock Training, Michael Deane, Deanes Restaurants, Colin Neill, Hospitality Ulster and Mark Rice, Belfast Metropolitan College

A new Hospitality Employers Charter has been launched to support individual businesses in demonstrating their commitment to training and developing staff.

With the help of the Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA, the initiative is designed to ensure that those signed up to the Charter commit in creating a sustainable workforce for the future which offers great career prospects.

Developed by Hospitality Ulster and endorsed by Ulster University, Babcock Training and the six Further Educational Colleges, the Charter, open to all hospitality businesses, will show a commitment from signatories to focus on the employment rights and welfare of employees and activate a fast-track development programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the launch of the Hospitality Employers Charter Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA joins chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, Colin Neill, Hospitality Ulster vice chair and Horatio Group, managing director, Stephen Magorrian and chef and restaurateur Michael Deane

The launch comes at a time when the sector is working hard to renew and revitalise the industry after the pandemic created some of the worst trading conditions in living memory.

Hospitality Ulster’s aim for the new Charter is to encourage more people into a career in the hospitality sector with training resources, employment policies, job description templates and webinars available for those who sign up.

A number of well-known hospitality business across Northern Ireland have already signed up to the Hospitality Employers Charter including, The Lower House, Horatio Group, Andras Hotels, Balloo House, Deanes Belfast, Pats Bar and the Merchant Hotel, among others.

Speaking at the launch of the Charter, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons MLA, said: “The people who work in hospitality are the most vital component of our world class hospitality and tourism offer here in Northern Ireland.

“They are the people who care about their customers, serving some fantastic food and drink daily, and the ones who leave visitors with lasting impressions.

“It is important that they are nurtured, trained and retained. This Employers Charter, led by Hospitality Ulster is a significant step forward to ensure that our fourth largest private sector employer offers people a fulfilling long-term career.

“By further developing skills and offering a clear career trajectory, the hospitality industry will only enhance its workforce, which is turn will benefit our local economy.

“I commend the development of the new Charter and look forward to working with the sector in ensuring that hospitality offers vibrant job prospects for many people across Northern Ireland.”

Colin Neill, chief executive, Hospitality Ulster, continued: “The launch of the Hospitality Employers Charter will provide a recognisable logo that businesses can use to demonstrate their commitment to developing their people as they look beyond the past two years and work towards making hospitality an exciting career with potential for many post-pandemic.

“We are proud to have developed this Charter in partnership with other key stakeholders in training, education and government and believe it can make a real difference in what is now a very competitive employment market.

“Bringing together our key partners in the six regional FE Colleges, Babcock Training and our own HU Academy now makes it much easier for businesses to access the extensive range of accredited training and guidance to support their commitment in signing the employers Charter.

“There is no doubt that the way we do hospitality has changed. There is now a requirement for businesses in the sector to focus even more on how staff are rewarded, developed and retained.

“Hospitality teams need to be nurtured and trained and we very much encourage all hospitality business to sign up and get behind the new Charter.

“The opportunities in hospitality are endless and through the Charter we can ensure that the right talent is in place to renew and revitalise the sector.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.