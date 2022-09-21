New HR director appointed at fscom

Jill will take on the responsibility for the strategic leadership of People and Talent at the award-winning consultancy, further building on its reputation providing governance, risk and compliance solutions to financial services institutions in the UK and Ireland,

She is passionate about diversity and inclusion and is part of the independent assessor panel for the Diversity Mark in Northern Ireland and winner of the Women in Business ‘Advancing Diversity in the Workplace Award’.

A senior HR professional, Jill was previously head of talent within a leading law firm and brings almost two decades of HR experience to the role.

New HR director at fscom Jill Michael pictured with managing director Jamie Cooke

New HR director Jill Michael, said: “I’m delighted to be joining fscom, a forward-thinking company which already has some of the best people in the sector working across a number of practice areas. I’m looking forward to developing a HR approach that embeds people, diversity and inclusion at its core and underpins the firm’s wider business strategy and objectives.”