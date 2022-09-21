New HR director appointed at fscom
Belfast-based specialist consulting firm, FSCom Limited (fscom) has announced the appointment of Jill Michael as HR director.
Jill will take on the responsibility for the strategic leadership of People and Talent at the award-winning consultancy, further building on its reputation providing governance, risk and compliance solutions to financial services institutions in the UK and Ireland,
She is passionate about diversity and inclusion and is part of the independent assessor panel for the Diversity Mark in Northern Ireland and winner of the Women in Business ‘Advancing Diversity in the Workplace Award’.
A senior HR professional, Jill was previously head of talent within a leading law firm and brings almost two decades of HR experience to the role.
New HR director Jill Michael, said: “I’m delighted to be joining fscom, a forward-thinking company which already has some of the best people in the sector working across a number of practice areas. I’m looking forward to developing a HR approach that embeds people, diversity and inclusion at its core and underpins the firm’s wider business strategy and objectives.”
Managing director at fscom Jamie Cooke added: “We’re delighted to welcome Jill to her new role as HR director. We’re a people centric business and our biggest asset is our team, so we’re really looking forward with the guidance and support of Jill to further investing in our current and future colleagues at fscom.”