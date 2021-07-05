New HSEQ centre opens at head office in Fivemiletown

Ivor Malone, Group HSEQ Co-Ordinator using the new facilities at the HSEQ centre at AG Head office in Fivemiletown

AG operates a robust integrated HSEQ management system which is fully accredited to the internationally recognised standards; ISO14001, ISO45001 and ISO9001.

The centre deploys the most advanced testing equipment available needed to perform the full range of tests required to meet all applicable technical standards. A key part of the investment was the incorporation of design and testing capability to build prototype products prior to release into the factories for production.

The high quality of AG’s product range is delivered through rigorous, design, manufacturing and testing processes which deliver products to ensure customer expectations are exceeded.

Ivor Malone, Group HSEQ Coordinator from AG, said: “The new HSEQ testing, training and innovation centre further underlines AG’s commitment to industry-leading product quality and the pioneering of advancements in concrete products. The main purpose of the facility is product testing, research and development and product trials with a strong focus on sustainability as we move forward. This new facility is established as an epicentre of AG’s commitment to safety, quality, innovation and sustainability.”

In 2021; AG added BES 6001 Responsible Sourcing certification for their Paving products to a growing list of accreditations. In line with their core business values, this standard and audit process reinforces AGs ongoing commitment to sustainable manufacturing.

As part of its innovation journey, AG has partnered with Queens University Belfast through a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) program that combines academia and industry. This partnership is associated with an ongoing sustainability strategy to drive improvements in product quality and to focus on reducing carbon emissions which is a key objective of the strategy. AG’s innovative technology and equipment not only enables us to reduce production time but also to offer advanced skills development opportunities as part of the programme.

AG is a family run business with locations including Fivemiletown, Dungannon, Toome, Ballygawley, Carryduff, Dublin and Birmingham. To find out more about AG, its innovation and sustainability strategies, please visit www.ag.uk.com

