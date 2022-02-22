New luxury homes at Ardavon Estate in Cultra thanks to investment of over £10m by Valor Homes

In the latest phase of its landmark Ardavon Park scheme, Valor Homes has revealed it is building five new luxury apartments, a gate lodge and seven coach houses around a shared courtyard in the stunning Ardavon Estate near Holywood.

Designed by Warwick Architects of Templepatrick, the new Ardavon House Apartments will include four three-bedroom apartments and a penthouse in a new building on the site of the former Ardavon House.

Measuring between 2,055 sq ft and 2,235 sq ft, the apartments have been designed to take full advantage of the sunlight and aspect, with details reflecting the heritage and style of the original Victorian house that once stood on the site. The gate lodge at the entrance to the site has been designed using proportions and detailing also found in the main apartment building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured at the new Ardavon Park development on the Glen Road in Cultra are David Menary from Colliers, Darren Donnelly of Valor Homes and Tiffany Brien from Simon Brien

Situated around a shared yard, the seven townhouses of The Courtyard provide another turn-key addition to the development. Ranging from 1,690 sq ft to 1,830 sq ft, the three and four-bedroom homes have been designed around a converted stable courtyard using brick and natural stone to create a distinct identity for the properties. High quality materials, landscaping and lighting will also be used to create a community space for residents to enjoy.

Valor Homes began work on the project at the start of the year, with the first completions expected in summer 2022 and development likely to be ongoing until early 2023.

Magherafelt-headquartered developer Valor Homes strives to create beautiful homes of exceptional quality that both stand the test of time for purchasers and enhance their location. With an emphasis on innovative design Valor Homes uses only the very best materials and experienced local tradesmen to ensure meticulous attention to detail in each and every new home.

The company’s overall development of the Ardavon Estate represents a significant investment in the local area, with six separate sites already being marketed within Ardavon Park which have planning approval for spacious, 5-bed family homes.

The new properties are being marketed by Simon Brien Residential and Colliers New Homes with prices starting from £675,000.

Darren Donnelly, managing director of Valor Homes, said: “We are really excited to have started work on bringing these fantastic homes in Ardavon Estate to life. We believe this development is the very definition of stylish and elegant living in a stunning location and by adding these luxurious apartments and coach houses we are offering people the chance to buy into a very exclusive area at a more affordable level.

“Set in a stunning landscape, Ardavon is just a short distance from Holywood and a wide range of activities and amenities, which will appeal both to those already living in the area and buyers who are new to Co Down or looking to move to Northern Ireland.”

Tiffany Brien from Simon Brien Residential, explained: “We are delighted to be marketing these exceptional new homes at Ardavon Estate which comprise luxury high end apartments and townhouses. The specification and detail that Valor Homes have put into these properties lead them to be some of the finest available on the market. Situated in the heart of Cultra, a stone’s throw from the North Down coastline, a stroll into Holywood town and only ten minutes from Belfast city centre, the location could not be better. We have received a huge amount of interest from our initial marketing and advise anyone who is keen to get in touch to find out more information.”