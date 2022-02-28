New programme aims to develop skills of those working in NI manufacturing

William Ussher, CforC senior executive, Laith Dajani, executive director and Dr David Paulson, Professor of practice and programme director, are pictured with students of the Advanced Manufacturing Leadership Programme

The Centre for Competitiveness (CforC) and the William J. Clinton Leadership Institute at Queen’s University, Belfast have teamed up to deliver a new programme to develop skills of those working in Northern Ireland manufacturing.

Entitled Advanced Manufacturing Leadership, the scheme is designed to develop the skills of those working on the production front lines in a bid to maximise opportunities for sustainable growth of the sector across Northern Ireland.

Sponsored by the Department for the Economy (DfE) with support from the QUB Bright Minds initiative, the oversubscribed programme will run over a five-month period and has already welcomed its first cohort of students.

For manufacturers to maximise opportunities for sustainable business growth in the age of Industry 4.0, leadership must be enhanced throughout the organisation. The programme builds leadership from the frontline upwards, feeding the future of the manufacturing industry through investment in its people asset base. The course has been designed to provide additional upskilling and reskilling opportunities that will improve the skills profile of our manufacturing industry and support the DfE’s 10X Economy strategy.

Split into eight modules, the programme is designed to benefit supervisors and mid-level managers and help them improve their personal management capabilities, lead their team with confidence, to increase sustainability and implement practical tools and techniques for effective manufacturing operations and so much more.

William Ussher, a senior executive at CforC, explained: “One of the most valuable assets in a manufacturing company is its production front line management.

“They have excellent knowledge of processes or operations, they understand the recurring issues and are best placed to suggest improvements. This programme is designed to provide them with a range of skills to lead in a manufacturing environment. From tools and techniques to coach people, manage processes based on data, lead a continuous improvement culture, to gaining a range of business skills to understand company strategy, our aim is to equip these front line managers to be the drivers of cost and value and have a bigger impact on the business.

“The DfE’s 10X Economic vision will enhance Northern Ireland’s key sectors and will strive to position the country as a global leader. Our aspiration is that the Advanced Manufacturing Leadership programme will play a key role in helping to achieve this over the next decade, by developing leaders who understand the need to embrace Industry 4.0 manufacturing techniques, in an innovative and sustainable way.”

Dr David Paulson, Professor of practice and programme director at the William J. Clinton Leadership Institute at Queen’s University, added: “Inspired by German leadership-development practices, the programme will focus on boosting a company’s productivity through developing the skills of its supervisors and team leaders.

“For manufacturers to maximise opportunities for sustainable business growth, a range of skills including leadership must be improved throughout the organisation. The Advanced Manufacturing Leadership Programme focusses on building leadership from the front line upwards and aims to feed the future of the manufacturing industry through investment in its people asset base.

“Alike most sectors, the manufacturing industry is facing a shortage of skilled workers alongside the many issues presented as a result of Brexit and the NI Protocol. This course will enable attendees to develop the necessary skill and for motivated individuals, a pathway to company management and ultimately will help them to make a wider contribution to their company’s success.

“We firmly believe that the NI manufacturing sector has so much to offer and can only be further benefitted through unique initiatives like the Advanced Manufacturing Leadership programme.”

The second cohort of the programme is due to commence in September 2022. Visit: https://www.leadershipinstitute.co.uk/ExecutiveCourses/AdvancedManufacturingProgramme/ for more information.

