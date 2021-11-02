New property information hub set to launch in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s first online resource of its kind, the NI Property Hub, will help bring business together under one roof to showcase the products and services they supply to the property sector.

Founders Heather Macartney and Natasha McGurk have merged their years of experience working within the property sector to fill a gap in the market that will provide local businesses with the tools they need to help secure their future and widen their audience all across Northern Ireland.

“There is little help or financial support available to help grow your business and maximise its potential so we hope that the Hub will provide an affordable platform where business owners can do just that,” Heather explained.

Heather Maccartney and Natasha McGurk, founders of NI Property Hub

The property market has faced a lot of hurdles since the 2008 recession and with the most recent impact of Covid, Heather and Natasha are keen to reassure business owners that The Hub will be a robust source of help, information and advice that will become the go-to place in Northern Ireland.

“It’s so important to us as business owners ourselves that we help the Northern Irish market to be a sustainable environment in this sector,” continued Heather.

The Hub is aimed at businesses all over Northern Ireland who provide excellent service and products to their customers and be more than just a business directory.

Highlighting the benefits, Heather said: “Our comprehensive property platform will cover everything a property owner, landlord or business might need in just one stop. We are looking for anyone who has innovative ideas and products coming on to the market to register and advertise their products and services on the Hub through video content, blogs and podcasts.”

Content will be targeted at a range of audiences such as first time buyers, home owners, landlords and investors who can visit The Hub for tips on a range of topics such as interior design, links to trades and services or advice on mortgages and insurance.

By registering on the Hub, business owners can choose from a variety of listings depending on their budget.

The Hub will be advertised widely across social media, press and radio advertising to help get businesses found by prospective clients and partners.

