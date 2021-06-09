New £8m Lidl superstore in Springtown set to open in July

Construction work on-site at the junction of Buncrana Road and Springtown Road is now entering its final phase.

The company said the grand opening will take place on Thursday, July 29, while options are being reviewed with regards to its current store nearby on Buncrana Road.

A spokesman for Lidl NI said: “Following full approval for our plans to create a new and larger state-of-the-art store at Buncrana Road last year, we’re delighted to confirm that construction is now entering the final stages and we look forward to opening on July 29. Our new store represents an investment of more than £8 million in the local area which will create a new 2,217 sq. metre store, including an enlarged 1,420 sq. metre sales area, at the junction of the city’s Buncrana Road and Springtown Road in this exciting development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current LIDL store on Buncrana Road is still operating

“The project will create new local jobs in the community and forms part of our commitment to invest more than £26 million in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area over the next three years. Our existing store remains open and we are currently reviewing options for the site as we make the transition to our new store next month.”

Two more Lidl stores are planned for Strabane and Crescent Link, with the company granted planning permission for a new Waterside store back in January 2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

The new LIDL store under construction at Springtown

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.