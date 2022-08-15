New retirement living development proposed for East Belfast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is currently occupied by the Stormont Hotel which is independently owned and managed by the Hastings Hotels Group.

A conversion and extension of the existing conference facility at the hotel is proposed to provide medical and healthcare related facilities. This outline planning application is being undertaken as part of a speculative due diligence procedure to understand the site’s feasibility and long-term institutional investment potential for retirement and healthcare uses. As this is a speculative planning exercise on third party lands, there is no immediate impact on the operations of the hotel or any existing or incoming accommodation bookings.

One of the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, Summerhill Retirement Developments Ltd will seek outline planning permission for new standalone buildings to provide independent living/ “over 55’s” apartments and assisted living apartments, in addition to the provision of a new high quality care home on the site.

Summerhill has appointed Turley as its planning consultants and to act on their behalf in relation to all matters relating to the outline application and their interest in the Stormont Hotel site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson on behalf of Summerhill Retirement Developments Limited, said: “We look forward to engaging with the local community regarding our proposals for the development of a new retirement living complex on the Upper Newtownards Road. With Northern Ireland’s growing ageing population, we believe it is a timely decision to assess the feasibility of these residential and adaptive care proposals that aim to maintain people’s health and independence for longer.”

Due to the size of the site, the proposals meet the requirements of a major application and will be subject to a process of pre-application community consultation. As this is an outline application, if viable further full (detailed) planning applications would be sought for the proposed uses on the site.